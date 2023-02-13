Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 790,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,226,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $270.87. The stock had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,390. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.37.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

