Aleph Zero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $304.10 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00007119 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $304.10 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 197,642,375 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

