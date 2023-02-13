Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 994,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALFFF remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Monday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.