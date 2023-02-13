Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $181.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,057 shares of company stock worth $842,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.