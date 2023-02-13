Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also commented on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.89 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $181.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
