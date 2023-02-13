Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the January 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.94. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APYRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.