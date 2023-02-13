Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alpha Lithium Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:APHLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 621,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,368. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

