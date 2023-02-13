Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alpha Lithium Stock Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:APHLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 621,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,368. Alpha Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.
About Alpha Lithium
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.