Amaze World (AMZE) Price Hits $0.61

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market cap of $32.81 million and approximately $24,260.45 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.60 or 0.00422905 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,067.50 or 0.28014025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

