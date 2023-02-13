American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.41. The company had a trading volume of 265,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,234. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

