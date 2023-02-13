American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.85. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

