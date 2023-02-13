Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lifted by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

AMGN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.72. 559,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,545. The company has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

