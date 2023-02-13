Amp Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Amp has a market capitalization of $166.98 million and $4.20 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002445 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000164 BTC.
About Amp
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.