Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amundi from €61.30 ($65.91) to €63.60 ($68.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Amundi from €65.00 ($69.89) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of AMDUF remained flat at $56.63 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. Amundi has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.