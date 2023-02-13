Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CF Industries (CF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) recently:

2/13/2023 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

1/30/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – CF Industries had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

CF stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,885. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

