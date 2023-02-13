Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CF Industries (CF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) recently:
- 2/13/2023 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.
- 1/30/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – CF Industries had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
CF Industries Price Performance
CF stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,885. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24.
CF Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.
