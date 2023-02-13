Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) in the last few weeks:
- 1/27/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.
- 1/3/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $146.00.
EOG Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.54. 267,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,822. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
