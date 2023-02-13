Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

1/3/2023 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $146.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.54. 267,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,822. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

