Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $335.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $291.00 to $326.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $340.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $262.00 to $297.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $284.00 to $388.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $276.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $267.00 to $332.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $396.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $323.00 to $338.00.

1/30/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $323.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $334.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $266.00.

1/4/2023 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.76. 245,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,192. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.22 and its 200-day moving average is $291.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

