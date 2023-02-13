Analyzing Reed’s (NYSE:REED) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PepsiCo and Reed’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PepsiCo and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo N/A N/A N/A Reed’s N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PepsiCo and Reed’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $83.64 billion 2.90 $9.63 billion $6.99 25.21 Reed’s $50.78 million 0.16 -$22.69 million ($9.00) -0.37

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepsiCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PepsiCo has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Reed’s on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC). The FLNA segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands. The QFNA segment includes cereals, rice, and pasta under the Quaker, Pearl Milling Company, Quaker Chewy, Cap’n Crunch, Life, and Rice-A-Roni brands. The PBNA segment is composed of beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under various beverage brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, and Mug. The LatAm segment covers beverage, food, and snack businesses in the Latin American region. The Europe segment includes beverage, food, and snack goods in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. The AMESA segment deals with all beverage and convenient food businesses in

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.