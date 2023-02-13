Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec cut Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Down 0.8 %

Anglo American Platinum stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. 24,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,843. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

