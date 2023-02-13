Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.15

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $260,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

