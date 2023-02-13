API3 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.51 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. API3 has a total market cap of $98.21 million and $8.51 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00007324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

