Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,688 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 4.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.86% of Applied Materials worth $602,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.37. 527,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

