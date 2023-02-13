Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Applied UV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUVIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Applied UV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

