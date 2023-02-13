ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.73.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.78. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.