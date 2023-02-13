ARCH Venture Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ARCH Venture Management LLC cut its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics comprises 14.6% of ARCH Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARCH Venture Management LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Denali Therapeutics worth $112,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,992,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 813.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 232,085 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 204,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 128.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 181,375 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. 145,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,122. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,870,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,008,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,067. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

