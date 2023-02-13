Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.67 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $88.67 million and $3.05 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00079886 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00059850 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009961 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024246 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003915 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
