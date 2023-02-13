Ardor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.31 million and $3.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00079848 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00059569 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009847 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024781 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001683 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003853 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001754 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
