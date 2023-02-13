ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $6.08 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $803.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

