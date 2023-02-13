ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $34.26 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00043246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00216095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002972 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05265386 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,217,094.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

