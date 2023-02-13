Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 366 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWF traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.76. 494,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,795. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $227.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.