Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.60. 545,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,883. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

