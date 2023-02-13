Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $728.79. 83,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,891. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,574 shares of company stock worth $34,178,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

