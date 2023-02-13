Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Trex worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
Trex Trading Down 0.4 %
TREX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,130. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Trex Company Profile
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
