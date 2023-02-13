Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 249.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $139.35. 564,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $328.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

