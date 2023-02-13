Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 449 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.1% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,175 shares of company stock worth $3,566,617 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $574.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

