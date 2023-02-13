Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.6% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

UNP stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

