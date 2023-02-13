Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) PT Raised to GBX 1,900 at Citigroup

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from GBX 1,400 ($16.83) to GBX 1,900 ($22.84) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,875.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.08. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,393. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.