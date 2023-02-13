Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Chairman David G. Hanna acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David G. Hanna purchased 325,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.83. 4,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

