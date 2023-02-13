Augur (REP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $80.16 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Augur has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for $8.11 or 0.00037325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $89.24 million and $80.16 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00426850 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,129.44 or 0.28275322 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000177 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
