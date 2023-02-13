Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.92. 1,792,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,326. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $296.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 817.07% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Stories

