Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.73. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 170,413 shares traded.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
