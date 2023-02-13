Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.73. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 170,413 shares traded.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $4,386,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth about $2,431,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

