Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

ADP stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.59. The company had a trading volume of 265,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,782. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

