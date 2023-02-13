AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.97. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $140.52.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,034 shares of company stock worth $49,953,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

