Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $293.75 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.20 or 0.00079920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and $293.75 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00059519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024756 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001756 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

