Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $293.75 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.20 or 0.00079920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and $293.75 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00059519 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009805 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024756 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003908 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000143 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.