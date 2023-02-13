Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.46 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $17.32 or 0.00080074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $242.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00059981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024247 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001731 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.