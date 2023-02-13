Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.46 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $17.32 or 0.00080074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $242.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00059981 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000399 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009999 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024247 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003929 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000143 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
