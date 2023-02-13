Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.
Aviat Networks Price Performance
Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $406.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.