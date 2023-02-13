Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $406.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $79,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

