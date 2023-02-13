Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aviva Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 19,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,925. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Aviva has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.83) to GBX 540 ($6.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.78) to GBX 565 ($6.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 520 ($6.25) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.50.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

