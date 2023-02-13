Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $114.44 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $956.05 million and $114.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00043776 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,910,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,910,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.69956285 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $88,794,756.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

