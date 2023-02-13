Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84.64 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.72 or 0.00044490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $980.66 million and approximately $84.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00218790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022062 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,910,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,910,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.22582297 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $66,377,081.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

