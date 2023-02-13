AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $32.00 at Stephens

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.28.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth $4,520,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AZEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 42.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in AZEK by 13.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

