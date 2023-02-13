B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.46. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 2,998,064 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

B2Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in B2Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 33.2% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

