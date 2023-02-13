Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.76 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $52.76 million and $4.83 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00012926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,958,878 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

